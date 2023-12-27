Delhi-Bound Vistara Flight Diverted To Indore Due To Bad Weather

"Flight UK722 Guwahati to Delhi (GAU-DEL) has been diverted to Indore." (Representational)

One Delhi-bound Vistara flight has been diverted to Indore on Wednesday due to bad weather at the Delhi airport. According to the airline, the flight is expected to arrive in Indore (IDR) at 22:30 hours.

"Flight UK722 Guwahati to Delhi (GAU-DEL) has been diverted to Indore (IDR) due to bad weather at Delhi airport and is expected to arrive in Indore (IDR) at 2230 hours. Please stay tuned for further updates." Vistara Airlines posted on X.

According to the Met Department Visibility recorded at 5:30 AM today, Amritsar (airport)-0, Patiala-25; Srinagar-25; Bareilly-25, Lucknow-25, Paryagraj-25 & Varanasi-50, Jhansi-200; Ganganagar-50, Kota-500; Delhi- Safdarjung-50; Delhi (Palam)-125.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, as many as 12 flights were diverted to Jaipur and Lucknow airports following visibility issues due to dense fog over Delhi. According to airport sources, among the 12 flights, 11 have been diverted to Jaipur and one to Lucknow between 6 am and 12 pm.

Earlier, two Hyderabad-bound Vistara flights from Bengaluru and Mumbai returned to their respective departure stations on Monday morning due to bad weather conditions in Hyderabad, the airline said.

The first flight, UK837 from Mumbai to Hyderabad, returned to Mumbai due to poor weather at Hyderabad airport.

"Flight UK873 from Mumbai to Hyderabad (BOM-HYD) has returned to Mumbai (BOM) due to bad weather at Hyderabad airport and is expected to arrive in Mumbai at 0915 hours," the airline said in a post on X.

Similarly, the second flight, UK897 from Bangalore to Hyderabad, was diverted and returned.

"Flight UK897 from Bangalore to Hyderabad (BLR-HYD) has returned to Bangalore (BLR) due to bad weather at Hyderabad airport and is expected to arrive in Bangalore at 0940 hours, " the airline said in another post on X.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)