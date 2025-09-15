What We Know About Couple In BMW Which Rammed Finance Ministry Official

Navjot Singh, a senior finance ministry official, died and his wife is undergoing treatment after their motorcycle was hit by a BMW car in Delhi on Sunday. According to officials, the luxury car was driven by a woman, identified as Gaganpreet, and her husband, Parikshit, was sitting in the passenger seat at the time of the accident.

The couple in the BMW lives in Gurugram, police said, adding that they own a business of making horse leather saddles, seats, covers, and belts.

The incident took place around 1 pm near the Delhi Cantt metro station when Mr Singh - the Deputy Secretary in the Department of Economic Affairs under the Ministry of Finance - was returning home on his bike with his wife, Sandeep Kaur, after visiting the Bangla Sahib Gurudwara and Karnataka Bhawan.

According to officials, the BMW car hit their bike while trying to overtake them, overturned, and crashed into a bus. The impact of the crash was so strong that it left the BMW in a mangled wreck, with the vehicle's front part and the bonnet completely crushed. Videos showed the side mirror of the car broken, parking lights blinking, and the glass on the back side of the car shattered. The airbags had opened upon impact. The vehicle's petrol tank can be seen broken with the fuel leaked on the ground. Many scratches were also seen on the car's roof.

After the accident, Gaganpreet and her husband, who also sustained minor injuries, booked an app-based taxi and took the finance ministry official and his wife to the Nulife Hospital in GTB Nagar, which was about 19 kilometres from the accident site - instead of being admitted to a nearby medical facility. Sources said that Gaganpreet's father owns the Nulife Hospital.

Mr Singh, however, died due to a major head injury and his wife is currently in a serious condition, officials said.

The finance ministry official's son, Navnoor Singh, slammed the couple in the BMW for taking his parents to a hospital that was far away, instead of a nearby facility. "Time is critical. Maybe he would have survived if he had been taken to a nearby hospital," he said.

Recalling the incident, Mr Navnoor said, "A family friend called to inform me that my parents had met with an accident. I thought it must be a minor accident as my father is a careful driver. I was not very worried. But when we went to the hospital, it didn't make sense to me why my parents were admitted to a hospital in GTB Nagar when the accident happened near Dhaula Kuan. I kept asking the hospital staff about who brought my parents here, and from nurses to doctors, everyone said they are here, sitting outside. But I didn't find anyone."

The Delhi Police have seized the motorcycle and the car involved in the accident.

A case has been filed against Gaganpreet under sections 281 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 125B (acts endangering life or personal safety of others), 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), and 238A (destruction and concealment of evidence or giving false information).