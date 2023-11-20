Video: Sedan Twisted, Four In Hospital After BMW Crashes In South Delhi

The sedan was twisted out of shape after the BMW crashed into it

Four pedestrians were critically injured in a freak accident caused by a BMW speeding at over a 100 km an hour at Delhi's posh Greater Kailash 2 locality. Those injured have been admitted to the trauma centre of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).

The accident was caused when the BMW hit a parked sedan, which in turn rammed the pedestrians. A video recorded by a local resident showed the heavily mangled sedan, indicating the speed at which the BMW crashed into it. Fortunately, the sedan was empty.

"Those injured were identified as Yashwant Nalwade (58), Devraj Madhukar (50), Manohar (62) and Nitin. They were taking a walk after dinner. They were rushed to the AIIMS trauma centre for treatment," Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Chandan Chowdhary told news agency PTI.

The senior police officer said an FIR is being registered.

A video recorded by a functionary of the local residents' association shows the two cars involved in the accident. "The car (BMW) was being driven at around 100-150 km per hour inside the colony when it crashed. Four people have been injured. We hope they recover soon," he is heard saying.