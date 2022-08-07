Speeding BMW Hits Several Vehicles In Delhi, 5 Injured: Police

According to the police, the accident took place at around 11:30 PM.

A BMW car coming at high speed hit several vehicles on the Ring Road near the Red Fort in Delhi late on Saturday night, leaving five injured.

According to the police, the accident took place at around 11:30 PM. The BMW, which was travelling from Geeta Colony to Rajghat, hit two cars and a two-wheeler from behind.

Police said the driver of the car was Sunil Jain, a former independent MLA from Sagar in Madhya Pradesh. Mr Jain's BMW hit a Kia Seltos, a WagonR and a scooty.

Liquor bottles and empty glasses were recovered from Mr Jain's vehicle. According to the cops, two people were present inside the BMW. Medical tests are being done to determine if Mr Jain was under the influence of alcohol.

Police have registered a case at Kotwali police station. The accused, Mr Jain, has not been arrested yet.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.