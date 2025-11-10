PM Modi Briefed By Amit Shah After 8 Die In Car Explosion Near Red Fort

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has spoken to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and taken stock of the situation after the shocking blast near Delhi's iconic Red Fort that has claimed ten lives and left more than 20 people injured, sources in the government have said. The Prime Minister, it is learnt, has directed an in-depth investigation into all aspects of the incident.

The explosion, which has set off alarm bells across the country's security establishment, took place near Gate No. 1 of the Red Fort Metro Station. Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golcha told the media that the blast took place in a slow moving car that had stopped near a red light. The explosion took place at 6.52 pm and ripped through at least a dozen cars passing through the crowded area. Soon after, at least 15 fire engines were rushed to the spot and it took firefighters around 30 minutes to control the blaze. The blast, it is learnt, took place in a mid-sized car that eyewitnesses say had some passengers.

Teams of the National Investigation Agency, the National Security Guard, the Delhi Police Crime Branch and several other security agencies have rushed to the spot. Those injured in the blast have been shifted to the Lok Nayak Hospital.

Chilling visuals from the spot show the intensity of the blast. Eyewitnesses say they saw a "huge fireball" after the deafening explosion.

In the aftermath of the blast, the national capital has been put on high alert. Mumbai, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand have also been put on high alert.