After Delhi Blast, Chandni Chowk Market Has Taken Rs 300-400 Crore Hit: MP

The Chandni Chowk market in Delhi has been witnessing something it has rarely seen in its three-century-old history - the absence of a crowd.

Chandni Chowk, which sees a footfall of at least 4 lakh people every day and is the country's largest wholesale market, sees business worth approximately Rs 450 crore to Rs 500 crore every day.

After the Hyundai i20 exploded very close to the area on Monday, killing nine people and injuring at least 20, there was panic in the market, and some witnesses said body parts also landed near the gate of a temple there.

Since then, the footfall in the market has reduced dramatically, during peak wedding shopping season, and the BJP MP from Chandni Chowk, Praveen Khandelwal, told NDTV on Wednesday that trade there has taken a temporary hit to the tune of Rs 300-400 crore.

"But as soon as normalcy returns and traffic resumes, customers will return. The spirits of our Chandni Chowk traders are high. The entire Chandni Chowk market is open, except for two markets, which have been closed by the administration due to inspections," Khandelwal said.

The MP said the footfall of retail customers has certainly reduced because the police have imposed restrictions on entry to Chandni Chowk from the Red Fort.

"No means of transportation are open. The metro station is closed, buses are not running, and private vehicles cannot enter. Because of this, such customers are not coming to the market," he said.

But people who buy wholesale and have been doing so for years don't need to come to the market, Khandelwal explained, and can conduct business through phone calls or online.

"It's wedding season, and many people have placed their orders. Consumers will definitely return to the market. This is only a temporary impact," he said.