Delhi BJP Holds 'Khat Panchayat' To Garner Support For Farm Laws

Thee Delhi BJP on Sunday held a "Khat panchayat" at Kisan Ghat in New Delhi

The Delhi BJP on Sunday held a "Khat panchayat" at Kisan Ghat in New Delhi to drum up support for the farm sector laws enacted by the Parliament recently.

"The three farm laws brought by the Modi government will increase agricultural production and make the farmers strong and prosperous," BJP's Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri said.

"We have to unitedly thwart the misleading propaganda of the opposition parties and their negative intentions and stand with Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji," he said.

President Ram Nath Kovind had last month given his assent to the three farm bills passed by the Parliament which has triggered protests in various states, especially Punjab and Haryana.

Bidhuri also accused the Congress of acquiring the land of farmers, developing commercial plots on them and earning crores by "looting" the community.

"... Now, Congress has problem when the Modi government is working in farmers interest," he said.

The BJP leader also trained guns at the ruling AAP in Delhi, claiming that the party has failed to fulfil the promises made to the farmers after coming to power.

For the first time since independence, the Modi government brought the farm laws which will protect the farmers and their interests, Delhi BJP Kisan Morcha president Vinod Sehrawat said.

The farmers are aware of their interests and they are with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Delhi BJP vice president Jaiveer Rana said at the Khat panchayat.

The opposition parties have been criticising the manner in which the bills were passed in the Parliament and also attacking the Centre over the minimum support price issue.

The bills in question are the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020; the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020; and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill 2020.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)