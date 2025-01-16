Delhi Polls: Congress Promises Rs 500 LPG Cylinder, Free Ration, Electricity

Congress on Thursday said it would give Rs 500 LPG cylinder, free ration kits, and free electricity up to 300 units to the city residents if voted to power in Delhi.

The announcement was made by Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy who was addressing a press conference here with AICC Delhi in-charge Qazi Nizamuddin and Delhi Congress chief Devender Yadav.

"Congress will fulfill its five guarantees if it will be elected to power in Delhi," Mr Reddy said.

On January 6, the Congress announced its 'Pyaari Didi Yojana,' promising a monthly monetary grant of Rs 2,500 to women, if it is voted to power.

On January 8, the party announced its 'Jeevan Raksha Yojana,' under which it promised to provide free health insurance of up to Rs 25 lakh.

The party on Sunday also promised to give Rs 8,500 every month to educated unemployed youths in Delhi every month for one year.

Polling for the 70-member Delhi Assembly will be held on February 5 and votes will be counted on February 8.

