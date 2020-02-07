Delhi Assembly Elections 2020: Metro Rail Services To Start At 4 am On February 8

Delhi Metro will start its services at 4 am on the day of polling in Delhi on February 8 to facilitate the movement of polling staff to their designated duty locations.

Delhi Assembly Elections 2020: Metro Rail Services To Start At 4 am On February 8

"Delhi Metro services will begin at 4 am on February 8," tweeted Delhi Metro Rail Corporation.

New Delhi:

"In order to facilitate the polling personnel and others to reach their destinations on time, Delhi Metro services will begin at 4 am on February 8," tweeted Delhi Metro Rail Corporation.

Delhi goes to the polls on February 8 and the Election Commission has taken several steps to conduct fair and smooth polling in the national capital.

This time the commission has also taken care of the public utility services from drinking water to toilet facility to the voters. A provision for postal ballot to old-age voters has also been made.

