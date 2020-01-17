Delhi Assembly Elections 2020: AAP Leaders Manish Sisodia, 12 Others File Nominations

The counting of votes will take place on February 11.

Senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, his fellow lawmaker, and eleven other candidates on Thursday filed their nominations ahead of the February 8 assembly polls, officials said.

With this the total number of nominations for the upcoming elections has gone up to 25 from 23 candidates.

Mr Sisodia, 47, filed the nomination from the East Delhi's Patparganj constituency for the Delhi Assembly elections after holding a road show.

"He filed the nomination around 2 pm and there is no dummy candidate for him," a senior poll official told news agency PTI.

Mr Sisodia, the sitting Patparganj MLA, said the upcoming elections in Delhi would be based on the work done by the AAP government in the last five years.

Thirteen fresh nominations by as many candidates were filed in different assembly constituencies on Thursday.

Besides Mr Sisiodia, Nitin Tyagi, the sitting lawmaker from Laxmi Nagar, also filed the nomination from the same seat, a senior official of the Delhi CEO Office said.

Nominations for the high-stakes Delhi elections kicked off on Tuesday with poll authorities issuing the notification for the polls on the same day.

On Thursday, nominations were filed in various other constituencies, including Sultanpur Majra, Mustafabad, Mehrauli, Bijwasan, and Dwarka by people belonging to small parties, including the Aapki Apni Party, Rashtriya Rashtrawadi Party, Tipu Sultan Party, National Youth Party, and five as independent candidates.

Elections to the 70-member Delhi Assembly promises to be a triangular contest with the AAP hoping to retain power on the plank of development and the BJP and the Congress determined to put up a spirited challenge.

"The notification for the Delhi election was today issued by poll authorities. Nominations today began for the upcoming Assembly polls," a senior official had said.

The last date to file nomination is January 21 and the scrutiny will happen on January 22. The last date of withdrawal of candidature is January 24.

Over 1.46 crore voters are eligible to exercise their franchise in the Delhi elections, according to the final electoral roll.