BJP's Parvesh Verma's Wife On Why Delhi Chose Him Over Arvind Kejriwal

The Bharatiya Janata Party is set to make a comeback in the national capital after more than 26 years as it posted a stunning win against the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). Even as the BJP leaders and workers are celebrating the Delhi assembly election results, one name that has emerged as a giant slayer is the party's New Delhi candidate who defeated Arvind Kejriwal. Parvesh Verma defeated Mr Kejriwal in the high-profile seat by a margin of 4,089 votes. Mr Kejriwal earned the giant slayer tag in 2013 when he defeated Congress' Sheila Dikshit in the same constituency, ending the party's 15-year rule under her. Sheila Dikshit's son Sandeep was fielded by the Congress for a direct contest with Mr Kejriwal and Mr Verma.

"The people were in the mood for a change. They wanted a different government. They wanted a government which could work and make New Delhi a different place. Because for the last 11 years, they were just fooled around with false promises, with false narratives. But now they want (PM) Modi ji should come to Delhi and help us make Delhi a beautiful place to live," said Swati Singh Verma.

Ms Verma, daughter of former Union Minister Vikram Verma, stood by his husband in the run-up to the elections, actively participating in community events and mobilising women's support.

"I have done it always. Like from his (Parvesh Varma) past three elections, I was always there campaigning for him. In fact, I have done it for my father-in-law, for my parents and for him also in the last three elections," she said on the work she did for her husband's election campaign.

"When we got the opportunity from our top leaders to contest here in New Delhi and when we went to the ground, the people really wanted a change... From the very first day, we were sure that we were winning the seat. The top leaders were very confident that we will win the seat and see the result is here," she added.

Ms Verma also insisted that it was clear from Day 1 that the BJP would form the government in the national capital as the people wanted change.

"People wanted a double-engine government where the Prime Minister's schemes, all his manifesto, everything should come to the ground. And, people trusted Parvesh (Verma) because he had done it (the work) for 10 years and his work has given confidence to the New Delhi people that he will work for this constituency also," she said.

When she was asked if this victory was going to give her family a second chief minister, Swati Singh Verma said that her husband would work like a newly-elected MLA "for the development of New Delhi". Parvesh Verma's father Sahib Singh Verma has served as the Chief Minister of Delhi. Parvesh Verma is among the BJP's top choices for the Chief Minister post.

Ms Verma also listed three qualities in her husband that set him apart from a lot of other politicians: "His nature to work hard If he decides something, he will do it. His hard-working thing and corruption-free work (sic)."

Earlier in the day, Mr Verma credited the "victory" belonged to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the people of Delhi.