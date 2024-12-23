'No Chief Minister Face, No Agenda': Arvind Kejriwal Counters BJP Attack

Arvind Kejriwal and Delhi Chief Minister Atishi launched registration for Mahila Samman Yojana

The BJP does not have any vision for Delhi and its sole agenda is to abuse Arvind Kejriwal, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader said today. "The BJP neither has an agenda nor a Chief Minister face for this election. BJP knows only one thing: how to abuse Kejriwal," the AAP national convener said as the party started doorstep registrations for the Mahila Samman Yojana with an eye on Assembly polls due in February.

The BJP, on the other hand, came out with an aarop patra (allegation list) against the AAP government in the national capital. BJP MP and former Union Minister Anurag Thakur said Delhi's government is the most inefficient in the country. "They (AAP) said free water for all, today people pay thousands to tankers. They said they will make Delhi pollution-free, see the AQI for yourself. They said corruption-free, ministers have gone behind bars," Mr Thakur said.

Targeting the AAP government on the pollution in Yamuna, Mr Thakur said, "My Purvanchali brothers and sisters who celebrate Chhath, Kejriwal's government made Yamuna so polluted they we cannot even celebrate our festival there. Kejriwal ji you said you will take a dip, 2025 is here, it's time."

The BJP also slammed AAP on the issue of women's safety. "Why weren't you able to use Nirbhaya fund? What happened to those fast -track courts you were going to set up?" Mr Thakur asked.

Law enforcement has been a contentious issue between Delhi's AAP government and the Centre. Delhi Police reports to the Union Home Ministry and the ruling AAP has repeatedly sought its control and criticised the Centre for crimes in the national capital.

"I am asking them, all seven MPs in Delhi are from BJP, why are you not taking care of law enforcement. It's deteriorating day by day," Mr Kejriwal said today, countering the BJP's attack.

Responding to the BJP's 'chargesheet', AAP MP Sanjay Singh said, "Delhi citizens know us better. Bharatiya Jhoota Party's politics is based on lies."

Mr Kejriwal and Delhi Chief Minister Atishi today launched doorstep registration for Mahila Samman Yojana and the Sanjivani medical insurance scheme. "Under Mahila Samman Yojana, every woman who registers will get Rs 2,100 every month. And those over 60 who register for Sanjivani Yojana, the government will bear cost for their treatment," he said.

Assembly polls in Delhi are due in February and the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP is pushing for a third consecutive term. Mr Kejriwal stepped down as Chief Minister after he was granted bail in a corruption case. He has said he would return to the top office only after the "people's verdict in this election. The BJP, meanwhile, is going all out to turn the tables on AAP and ensure its defeat.