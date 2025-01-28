Congress vs AAP vs BJP Over 'Yamuna Poisoning' Claim

The Congress on Tuesday waded into a spat between the AAP and BJP - that the latter, through its Haryana government, had tried to put "poison" in the Yamuna and so contaminate Delhi's water supply.

A Congress delegation met the Election Commission this afternoon to complain against both, demanding action the AAP if the claims are proven false and against the BJP if true.

This was after the AAP's top leaders, including party boss Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, filed complaints of their own over ammonia levels in the Yamuna.

On Monday Mr Kejriwal declared the BJP had done "something that may never have been done in history". "The people of Delhi get drinking water from Haryana and Uttar Pradesh... but the Haryana government has mixed poison in the water coming to Delhi from the Yamuna and sent it here..."

He claimed only vigilance by the Delhi Jal Board saved the city, and slammed the "attempt to create chaos... hoping blame will fall on AAP". The DJB, however, did not play ball; it called the claims "false".

The BJP hit back hard; Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Saini said, "It is their nature and thinking to accuse and run away..." and Labour Minister Anil Vij called Mr Kejriwal "a factory of lies".

Sources later said the Haryana government may take legal action.

The AAP and Mr Kejriwal, though, remained undaunted in making their "poisoned water" claim and, this morning, the ruling party accused the BJP of "water terrorism".

"Ammonia levels continue to be six times above normal in the Yamuna... at the point it enters Delhi from Haryana. Such levels are extremely toxic... This water cannot be treated and supplied to the people of Delhi. Otherwise, their lives will be at risk," the Delhi Chief Minister said.

"This is not an act of negligence; it is an act of water terrorism to deliberately impact the conduct of free and fair elections in Delhi," she wrote in the AAP's letter to the Election Commission.

Mr Saini responded again, thundering, "For these blatantly false and disgusting statements, Arvind Kejriwal should immediately apologise to the people of Haryana and Delhi..."

Congress Joins Yamuna Water Row

And now the Congress has joined the fight but, surprisingly, it isn't (overtly) against the BJP. Instead, it seems to be attacking the AAP, a fellow INDIA opposition bloc member and an (on paper) ally.

The Congress' Sandeep Dikshit, contesting the New Delhi Assembly seat against Mr Kejriwal (and Parvesh Verma of the BJP), said he was surprised by the lack of police action against the AAP leader.

Haryana's Yamuna Report For EC

Meanwhile, the Haryana government has submitted a report to the EC, stating the water it supplies to Delhi doesn't come directly from the Yamuna, but through a network of canals.

Haryana also the ammonia in the water supply increases due to dirty water from tankers being dumped into ponds (that feed into the canals) near Wazirabad, a village near Delhi. It was further pointed out that in 2021 the Delhi government had been advised to improve capacities of plants to clean the water.

At present, the Haryana government report said, Delhi can treat only one ppm, or parts per million, for ammonia. The Uttar Pradesh government can, it was cited as an example, treat 24 ppm.

Yamuna River Water Debate

The debate around the cleanliness and potability of Yamuna water is of particular significance now, since these were assurances made by Mr Kejriwal before the 2020 Delhi election.

Neither promise, though, has been fulfilled, and Mr Kejriwal is aware of this issue.

Last week he admitted to Delhi voters he had failed to ensure Yamuna water is both clean and drinkable, but insisted this will become a reality if his AAP is voted to a third consecutive term.

"I am truthful to my promises. Either I fulfil them, or I admit I promised but couldn't do it. I could not fulfill three promises - cleaning the Yamuna, providing clean drinking water, and making Delhi's roads of European standards," Mr Kejriwal said at a rally in Delhi's Laxmi Bai Nagar.

Unfortunately for the AAP, Mr Kejriwal's acknowledgement has not stopped the BJP's attacks. Union Home Minister Amit Shah took a jab as he took a dip in the Ganga today during Maha Kumbh.

"He [Mr Kejriwal] promised he would purify River Yamuna in seven years and modify it just like London's River Thames," Mr Shah said at a rally.

"He even said he would take a dip in the Yamuna in front of Delhiites. Arvind Kejriwal, the people of Delhi are waiting for your world-famous dip in the Yamuna. If not in Yamuna, he can go to the Mahakumbh and take a dip over there to get rid of his sins," Mr Shah said.

