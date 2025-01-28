Delhi Water Supply Hit, Says Atishi After Alleging Haryana Poisoned Yamuna

A day after accusing Haryana of mixing poison in the Yamuna river that supplies water to Delhi, the AAP government has doubled down on its charge and taken up the issue with the Election Commission. Delhi Chief Minister Atishi said this morning the water is no longer treatable and sought the poll body's intervention.

"Ammonia levels continue to be 6 times above normal in Yamuna waters, at the point it is entering Delhi from Haryana. Such levels are extremely toxic for the human body. This water cannot be treated and supplied to the people of Delhi. Otherwise, their lives will be at risk," said the Chief Minister.

Haryana had denied the AAP's charges and threatened them with a defamation case.

Atishi said in her letter that the water treatment plants belonging to the Delhi Jal Board can treat ammonia up to 1 ppm level but ammonia levels in the water coming from Haryana to Delhi are 700% above the treatable limit. This has curtailed the water supply in the city by 15-20%, she said, warning that high levels of ammonia in drinking water can lead to a public health crisis and cause kidney damage.

The Chief Minister had alleged yesterday the BJP resorted to such a drastic step out of fear of losing the upcoming elections. "In Hinduism, there is no bigger sin than stopping water. The people of Delhi will answer the BJP for this sin on February 5," she had said.

Arvind Kejriwal, the AAP chief, added the BJP wants to keep the people of Delhi thirsty for its "dirty politics", and nothing could be more disgusting than this.

"The poison that is being mixed in water and sent cannot even be cleaned in the water treatment plant. For the safety of the people of Delhi, water supply has to be stopped in many areas," said the AAP boss who has promised to return as the Chief Minister if his party wins the February 5 elections.

Hitting back at the charges, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has demanded that Mr Kejriwal apologise or they will sue him. "For these blatantly false and disgusting statements, Kejriwal should immediately apologise to the people of Haryana and Delhi for this statement, otherwise, we will file a defamation suit against him," he told news agency ANI.

Speaking to NDTV today, Haryana Minister Mahipal Dhanda called it an "unsubstantiated claim". It is an "objectionable and dangerous statement full of agenda" by the AAP chief, he said, adding that mere apology won't do.

Congress too has accused Mr Kejriwal of lying with party candidate Sandeep Dikshit saying he is surprised that no action is being taken against him by Haryana Police.