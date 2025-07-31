641 Million Litres Of Untreated Sewage Entering Yamuna From Delhi Each Day

The Delhi Jal Board (DJB) has estimated that 641 million litres of untreated sewage per day enter the Yamuna from the capital, worsening pollution in the key water body.

As of June 2025, the 37 sewage treatment plants in operation, which have a combined capacity of 3,474 million litres per day (MLD), were only treating 2,955 MLD of the 3,596 MLD of sewage generated by the city. Of these, 14 STPs were non-compliant with the Delhi Pollution Control Committee standards.

The Central Pollution Control Board conducts monthly assessments of the Yamuna's water quality at Palla, Nizamuddin Bridge, and Okhla Barrage as part of the National Water Quality Monitoring Programme, measuring factors such as biochemical oxygen demand, dissolved oxygen, and faecal coliform since January 2025.

In 2024, the CPCB evaluated 189 grossly polluting industries within the Yamuna basin, releasing 1.33 million liters per day (MLD) of treated wastewater, which contributed a pollution load of 0.046 tonnes per day in biochemical oxygen demand.

Out of the 158 operational grossly polluting industries, 49 were found to be in violation of discharge regulations or did not possess valid consent, resulting in the issuance of 40 show-cause notices and nine directives for closure from State Pollution Control Boards/Pollution Control Committees.

Under the Namami Gange Programme, nine projects costing Rs 1,951 crores have been completed, creating a sewerage treatment capacity of 1,268 MLD. Since January 2025, Rs 140 crore has been allocated for Yamuna cleaning by the National Mission for Clean Ganga and the Government of NCT of Delhi, with Rs 108.31 crores utilised.

The Ministry of Jal Shakti is supporting Yamuna rejuvenation through financial aid to Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh. Projects at various stages of planning, construction, and completion are being closely monitored, said Minister of State for Jal Shakti, Shri Raj Bhushan Choudhary, in a written reply in Lok Sabha on Thursday.