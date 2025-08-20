Advertisement
Yamuna Flowing Below Danger Mark, Government Keeping Close Watch: Rekha Gupta

The danger mark of water in the river is 205.33 metres. The floodwater had started receding in the river on Tuesday.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta inspects the situation at the flooded localities in New Delhi
  • Delhi CM Rekha Gupta said Yamuna was below danger mark Wednesday morning
  • Water level at Old Railway Bridge was 204.76 metres at 6 am, below danger mark
  • Floodwater began receding in the river on Tuesday
New Delhi:

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the Yamuna was flowing below the danger mark on Wednesday morning and said that the government is keeping a close watch on the situation.

The water level in the Yamuna at 6 am was 204.76 metres at Old Railway Bridge (ORB), below the danger mark, she said in a post on X.

The satisfactory thing is that the water level is much lower than the danger mark. Exit discharge is higher than the inlet, she said.

"Rest assured, the situation is fully under control. Our monitoring and management system is active around the clock, and a close watch is being maintained on every situation," she said.

There were 31,016 Cusecs discharged from Hathnikund barrage, while 41,200 Cusecs from the Wazirabad barrage, she said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

