Amit Shah Chairs High-Level Meet On Yamuna Rejuvenation

Union Minister Amit Shah on Friday chaired a high-level meeting in Delhi on the rejuvenation of Yamuna River, where he emphasised on cleaning the river and enhancing the capacity of Delhi's Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs).

He directed that the current capacity of 607 million gallons per day (MGD) be increased to 1500 MGD by 2028, a step that would significantly reduce the untreated wastewater flowing into the Yamuna.

Speaking about the pollution from industrial and dairy waste, the Home Minister directed the Delhi government to "work in action mode" to control water pollution. He also asked the Delhi government to collaborate with the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) to manage waste generated from dairies and cow shelters across the city.

Apart from Delhi, chemicals through the waste produced from the neighbouring states, including Uttar Pradesh and Haryana, flow into the Yamuna River, the Home Minister said, adding that all the states should work in collaboration with the Delhi government to clean the river.

The Home Minister also stressed the need for improving the Biochemical Oxygen Demand (BOD) - which measures the amount of oxygen consumed by bacteria and other microorganisms while decomposing organic matter under oxygen-rich conditions - in the main drains of Najafgarh and Shahdara to restore the river's ecological health. He suggested that a drone survey be conducted for both the drains.

"Apart from the efforts being made by the Delhi government to clean the rivers, there is a need to increase the budget of the National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG)," the Home Minister said.

Mr Shah also stressed the need for third-party quality testing of STP outflows to ensure accountability and transparency. "There must be regular and independent testing of the treated water being discharged into the river," the Home Minister said.



In order to improve water governance, the Home Minister called for a detailed survey to assess household water needs in Delhi. "A comprehensive plan for equitable water supply across the capital can only be framed if we know the actual demand," he said.

Raising concerns over unregulated groundwater extraction through borewells across the Capital, the Home Minister directed the Delhi Jal Board to come up with an action plan to regularise borewells in a phased manner.

In a push for rainwater harvesting and environmental sustainability, the Home Minister also proposed the development of reservoirs across Delhi to collect rainwater. "These reservoirs can also be developed as tourist spots, serving both ecological and recreational purposes," he added.

The meeting, held in the national capital, was attended by Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal, Union Jal Shakti Minister C R Patil, Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan, and top officials from the concerned ministries and the Delhi government.

