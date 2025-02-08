"Small Battles Are Lost To Win Bigger War": Saurabh Bharadwaj On Delhi Poll Loss

Senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Saurabh Bharadwaj today lost his prestigious Greater Kailash seat in the Delhi assembly elections and said that "small battles are lost to win a bigger war".

Mr Bharadwaj, who was serving as the Delhi health minister, lost by a margin of over 3,000 votes to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Shikha Roy.

"I want to thank all the supporters, volunteers and donors of Aam Aadmi Party and tell them not to be afraid, not to be disappointed. The small battles are lost to win a bigger war," he told the news agency ANI after his loss.

"I think as an MLA we did whatever we could for our people and we will analyse the result... All the reporters who came to my area, all the common people who came to campaign, everyone had seen that our graph was very high. The approval rating was very high. Even the staunch supporters of the BJP used to say that we will win the elections this time, but it is not appropriate to comment at this time," he added.

Mr Bharadwaj was among top AAP leaders like Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia who lost their respective seats in the Delhi Assembly polls. Their party colleague and Delhi Chief Minister Atishi, however, retained her seat in Kalkaji.

The BJP is headed to form a government in the capital after more than 26 years, with the latest Election Commission (EC) trends showing the party winning 39 of the 70 assembly seats and leading in nine.

The AAP, which was formed in 2012 and overthrew the 15-year rule of the Congress in 2013, has now been reduced to 17 seats.

The Congress has drawn a blank, completing a hat-trick of ducks since 2015.