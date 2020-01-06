Delhi Assembly Elections On February 8, Results To Be Declared On February 11: Live Updates

2020 Delhi Assembly Election Date: AAP is seeking re-election after recording a massive win in 2015.

The Election Commission has announced the schedule for the Delhi assembly elections. The elections will be held on February 8 and results will be declared on February 11.

A total of 1.46 crore voters can exercise their franchise in the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections, according to the final electoral list for Delhi published today. Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Delhi Ranbir Singh said the final publication of voters list shows there are total 1,46,92,136 voters in Delhi including 80.55 lakh males and 66.35 lakh females.

This will be the first election in Delhi since the BJP swept the Lok Sabha polls early last year; the party swept all 7 parliamentary seats in Delhi.

Some key issues the three main parties in this election - AAP, BJP and Congress - are likely to focus on are the pollution crisis that engulfed the city state in the final few months of last year and controversy over the centre's move to regularise 1,731 unauthorised residential colonies.

Here are the LIVE Updates from Delhi Election Schedule announcement:

Jan 06, 2020 16:25 (IST) Delhi Elections: How Many Are Eligible To Vote

Over 1.46 crore people can cast votes in the February 8 Assembly election in Delhi, according to the final electoral roll published on Monday.





Jan 06, 2020 16:22 (IST) Delhi Elections: Will Fight On The Basis Of Our Work, Says Arvind Kejriwal

AAP will fight Delhi Assembly election on basis of its work, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said after announcement of poll schedule.

Jan 06, 2020 16:13 (IST) Union Minister Prakash Javadekar On Delhi Elections

"Welcome EC announcing poll schedule. The people of Delhi have been waiting to vote out a govt that lies. They have deceived people. Arvind Kejriwal has now resorted to a new style, that he'd take BJP's criticism as marker to improve upon, but his time is about to end. The people are with the BJP. We are confident of winning BJP polls."

Jan 06, 2020 16:03 (IST) Campaign for Delhi elections to last 15 days

The campaign for Delhi assembly polls will last for 15 days, the election commission announced today.

Jan 06, 2020 16:00 (IST) No state-specific schemes can be announced in the Budget. It will be applicable in case of Delhi Polls too: Chief Election Commissioner

Jan 06, 2020 15:50 (IST) Delhi elections: Key dates

Notification to be issued on Jan 14.

Last day of nominations is Jan 21.

Scrutiny of nominations on Jan 22.

Last date of withdrawal: Jan 24

Date of polls: Feb 08

Results: Feb 11

Jan 06, 2020 15:47 (IST) Delhi elections: The model code of conduct will come into force immediately

Jan 06, 2020 15:46 (IST) Contact number of observers made public

The contact numbers of observers have been made availabe to the public, the Chief Election Commissioner said.

The contact numbers of observers have been made availabe to the public, the Chief Election Commissioner said.

Jan 06, 2020 15:41 (IST) All Polling Booths Have Assured Minimum Facilities: Chief Election Commissioner

All polling stations in Delhi have assured minimum facilities. All voting stations will be on the ground floor. Voters will have access to toilets and medical kits will be provided.

