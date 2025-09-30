On Delhi Sleaze Baba's Phone: Pics With Air Hostesses, Profile Pic Screenshots

New details have surfaced in the probe against the self-styled godman accused of sexually harassing over a dozen women at an ashram in Delhi. The police have recovered several chats with women from Chaitanyananda Saraswati's mobile phone exposing his predatory nature. In the chats, he was found trying to lure the women with various promises.

Chaitanyananda, alias Partha Sarathy, had saved photos with several women cabin crew members on his phone, the police have found. He had also saved screenshots of the social media profile pictures of multiple women.

The police have detained two of his women associates and confronted them with the accused godman.

A former director of a privately-run management institute, Sri Sharada Institute of Indian Management in Vasant Kunj, the godman faces complaints of using abusive language, sending lewd texts to women, and forced physical contact. He is also accused of secretly installing cameras in the women's hostel.

Chaitanyananda had been evading arrest for weeks after the victims recorded their statements with the police. He was eventually caught two days ago from a hotel in Agra after being on the run for 50 days.

He is not cooperating in the investigation and has been lying during interrogation, the police said. He is answering questions posed at him only when pressed with irrefutable evidence.

He has no remorse for his actions, they added.

The godman is also accused of being involved in several other fraudulent activities including forging visiting cards and passports. The police have found two fake visiting cards from his possession that identified him as United Nations and BRICS ambassadors.

The charges against Chaitanyananda came to light after an alumnus wrote to the management of the private institute that he helmed, accused him of sexually harassing students at the institute. An email from an Air Force official followed, raising complaints by several students that he used to threaten the students and sent them offensive messages.

At least 17 women students then recorded their statements with the police, accusing him of harassing post-graduate management diploma students with scholarship in the economically weaker sections (EWS) category. On being informed, the management of the private institute expelled Chaitanyananda.

The police have also arrested Hari Singh Kopkoti, 38, a close aide of the accused who had allegedly threatened a father of one of the victims against pursuing the case.