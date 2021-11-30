Delhi Air Quality Remains In 'Very Poor' Category

All construction activities would remain suspended in Delhi till further orders

The Air Quality Index (AQI) of Delhi (overall) stood at 362 in the 'very poor' category on Tuesday morning, according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

The PM 2.5 was recorded at 362 in the 'very poor' category at 8:30 am.

Owing to the air quality standard, SAFAR advised people in the national capital to reduce heavy exertion.

As per SAFAR, the air quality is likely to deteriorate tomorrow, with AQI slipping to 377 and will remain in the 'very poor' category.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Monday held a review meeting with concerned departments regarding air pollution and said that all construction activities would remain suspended in the national capital till further orders.

Delhi's Department of Environment and Forests has issued an order banning entry of trucks in the national capital except those carrying essential commodities from today till November 30.

However, the schools in Delhi reopened on Monday after they were closed due to high air pollution levels in the city.

A resident of Delhi, Rishabh Mittal, said, "This whole month, there was pollution in the air in the Lodhi Garden area. I believe the cause of this is stubble burning. The ban on construction is likely to help in improving the air quality in Delhi. I believe we should start using public transport."

Manowar Singh Rawat, another local emphasised on the need to reduce pollution and advised people to carpool. "There is smog every morning in Delhi. We should reduce heavy exertion and not go for running instead walk," he added.

Meanwhile, Gurugram and Noida recorded AQI of 375 and 448 in the 'very poor' and 'severe' categories respectively.

In view of the pollution in Delhi-NCR, the Supreme Court on Monday directed the Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Punjab governments to explain steps taken by them in compliance with directions issued by Commission for Air Quality Management in the National Capital Region (NCR) and adjoining areas to curb air pollution and sought compliance reports from them.

