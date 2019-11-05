Delhi Air Quality Still "Very Poor", PM's Office Holds Review Meet: LIVE Updates

Delhi Air Quality: The weather office has said that said Cyclone Maha and a western disturbance will bring rain to Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, western Uttar Pradesh and Delhi NCR on Wednesday and Thursday, which might improve the situation.

All India | Edited by | Updated: November 05, 2019 08:05 IST
Delhi pollution: Air quality in Delhi has plunged sharply since Diwali. (PTI)

New Delhi: 

There was a slight improvement in air quality in Delhi on Monday, with the air quality index moving from "severe" to "very poor" category. An increase in wind speed helped reduce the deadly haze that has choked Delhi residents for about a week, news agency PTI reported. A day after pollution levels rose to a three-year high, Delhi's air quality index at 4 pm on Monday was 407. It dipped further and at 8.30 pm the AQI stood at 370 (very poor category).

On Monday, top officials from Delhi, Punjab and Haryana talked about several measures adopted by them to tackle air pollution over the past 24 hours in a meeting held by the Prime Minister's Office on Monday. The measures included fines on farmers involved in stubble burning and sprinkling water in "pollution hotspots" across the states.

Here are the LIVE updates on Delhi's air quality: 




Nov 05, 2019
08:05 (IST)
Air Pollution: Bihar Government Bans Vehicles Older Than 15 Year

The Bihar government on Monday imposed a complete ban of state-owned vehicles which were more than 15 years old in Bihar, taking note of the surge in pollution levels that has been recorded during the recent festive season.

Talking to reporters in Patna after a high-level meeting on pollution control chaired by the Chief Minister, Chief Secretary Deepak Kumar said the restriction on vehicles more than 15 years old has also been extended to commercial vehicles "only for the Patna metropolitan area".

Nov 05, 2019
07:53 (IST)
Delhi Pollution:  On Monday, volunteers monitored vehicles after the Delhi government ordered half of the city's private cars to be taken off the road based on the odd-even scheme

Nov 05, 2019
07:49 (IST)
Delhi Air Quality: PM 2.5 And P 10 Levels At Delhi's Lodhi Road

