Strong Winds Likely To Reduce Pollution In Delhi, Air Quality 'Very Poor'

Delhi's air quality has plummeted since Diwali.

Air pollution levels in Delhi are expected to drop today due to an increase in wind speed even though the air quality stayed in the ''very poor'' category in the morning.

According to the weather office, there is a possibility of strong winds in the next 24 hours.

At 9.44 am, Delhi's air quality index (AQI) was recorded at 365. The AQI at Vivek Vihar, Anand Vihar and ITO were registered at 410, 395 and 382 respectively.

On Monday, Delhi's average air quality index stood at 370 at 8.30 pm due to a slight increase in wind.

An AQI between 0-50 is considered ''good'', 51-100 ''satisfactory'', 101-200 ''moderate'', 201-300 ''poor'', 301-400 ''very poor'' and 401-500 ''severe''. An AQI above 500 falls in the ''severe plus'' category.

In the National Capital Region (NCR), AQI in Noida was registered at 388, followed by Ghaziabad (378), Faridabad (363) and Gurgaon (361).

The Delhi government had on Friday directed closure of schools till November 5 and banned construction activities after the Supreme Court-mandated Environment Pollution (Prevention and Control) Authority declared a public health emergency as air quality plummeted.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.