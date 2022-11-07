Primary Classes To Reopen, 50% WFH Rule Revoked As Delhi Air Improves

Despite the marginal improvement, the AQI stood at 352 at 9 am.

Primary classes in Delhi will reopen on Wednesday while the 50% work-for-home order for government employees has been revoked, environment minister Gopal Rai announced today.

"Work-from-home order for Delhi government staff is revoked. Government offices reopened from Monday with full capacity," Mr Rai said.

As the air quality in the city improved, Mr Rai also announced a lift on the ban on construction work related to highways, roads, flyovers, etc.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi on Monday morning remained in the 'very poor' quality, improving on the 'severe' category that was recorded for three consecutive days.

