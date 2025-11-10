60% Rise In Stubble Burning In 6 States In 24 Hours: Delhi Gasps For Air

The rising air pollution in the national capital Delhi continues to draw attention to stubble burning -- one of the causes of pollution -- in neighbouring states, including Punjab and Haryana. In just 24 hours, six states reported a 60 per cent collective rise in incidents of stubble burning on November 8, according to data collected by the Indian Council of Agricultural Research-Indian Agriculture Research Institute's CREAMS laboratory.

The six states and union territories being studied include Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh. The number of stubble burning incidents increased from 568 on November 7 to 911 a day later, as per the satellite remote sensing data.

The data has been collected following the "Standard Protocol for Estimation of Crop Residue Burning Fire Events using Satellite Data", said the CREAMS laboratory.

On November 8, Madhya Pradesh reported a whopping 353 cases of stubble burning. This was followed by 238 in Punjab, 158 in Haryana, 120 in Rajasthan and 42 in Haryana.

Punjab At Centre Of Rising Stubble Burning Incidents

A total of 8,365 crop burning events have been detected this season in six states between September 15 and November 8, with Punjab recording the highest at 3,622.

Within Punjab, Sangrur, one of the rice producing districts, reported the maximum number of stubble burning incidents at 602 during the same time.

A microscopic view of the data suggests that even on November 8, Sangrur recorded the highest number of stubble burning incidents in Punjab. Sangrur is closely followed by Firozpur and Mansa reporting 33 and 27 cases respectively.

Stubble Burning And Air Pollution

Stubble burning is not the major, but one of the causes of air pollution in Delhi-NCR. It often finds mention in political debate over pollution with the ruling pollBJP in Delhi attacking Aam Aadmi Party in Punjab for stubble burning.

"Delhi bearing the brunt of pollution from neighbouring states, stubble being burnt despite the Supreme Court's stricture," Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa had said.

To curb stubble burning, the Supreme Court once suggested putting some farmers behind bars to send the "correct message".

"Why don't you think of some penalty provisions for the agriculturists? If you have a real intention of protecting the environment, then why shy away?" the Chief Justice once questioned.

"Farmers are special, and we are eating because of them... but it does not mean that they can take advantage," the Chief Justice added.