Supreme Court's "Permanent Damage" Warning As Delhi Pollution Worsens

As toxic air chokes Delhi and the Air Quality Index remains in the 'severe' category, the Supreme Court today sounded an alarm, saying that the "situation is very serious" and that masks are not sufficient to protect residents' health.

The bench of Justice PS Narasimha and Justice AS Chandurkar was hearing a matter when it asked the lawyers why they were not appearing virtually for hearings.

"Why are you all appearing here? We have the virtual hearing facility. Please avail it. This pollution... this will cause permanent damage," Justice Narasimha said.

Senior Advocate and Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal, who was present in court, told the bench, "We are using the mask."

"Even masks are not enough. It will not suffice. We will discuss with the Chief Justice as well," Justice Narasimha said.

Several areas in the national capital recorded AQI more than 400 -- the 'severe' category -- this morning. Curbs under the third phase of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) are in force to check polluting activities and bring the situation under control.

GRAP-III curbs include a ban on most non-essential construction and demolition activities, restrictions on BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel four-wheelers, and online classes for students up to Class 5.

The Supreme Court has asked the Punjab and Haryana governments to file a status report on the steps taken to curb stubble burning, a key contributor to air pollution in the capital this time of the year. Senior advocate Aparajita Singh, who is assisting the court as amicus curiae, has earlier flagged discrepancies in official AQI data. This matter will be heard again on Monday.