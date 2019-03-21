AAP, BJP Engage In Twitter War Over Their Websites

AAP took a dig at BJP over its website being down for last several days

With poll campaign in full swing, political parties are not missing any chance to hit out at their rivals. BJP and Aam Admi Party (AAP) were engaged in twitter banter on Wednesday where both the parties reminded each other of their "unfulfilled promises".

It all started with AAP taking a dig at BJP over its website being down for last several days.

"It has been 15 days @BJP4India website is still down. Guess who failed to safeguard his own website? Will the "chowkidar" continue to act this way (Kya, har bar chowkidar aise hi chowkidari karega)," AAP tweeted from its Twitter handle.

Not known to take things lying down, Delhi BJP shot back alleging that AAP's website doesn't show any details that they had promised.

"AAP is worried about BJP's website when their own website doesn't show any details they had promised! Such frivolous attitude is only expected from AAP. Rather than focusing on BJP they should focus on Delhi and give Ayushmann Bharat and 10% EWS Reservation to Delhiites," tweeted Delhi BJP, attaching a screenshot from AAP's website explaining its donation policies.

AAP is worried about BJP's website when their own website doesn't show any details they had promised! Such frivolous attitude is only expected from AAP. Rather than focusing on BJP they should focus on Delhi and give Ayushmann Bharat and 10% EWS Reservation to Delhiites. pic.twitter.com/tziYNup2e1 - BJP Delhi (@BJP4Delhi) March 20, 2019

However, AAP's Delhi unit jumped into the battle reminding BJP that it has promised full statehood to Delhi.

"Now that you've reminded about Delhi, There's something the people of Delhi are still waiting for... FULL STATEHOOD! Mind to deliver what you promised or was it just another JUMLA?" it asked. It also attached a screenshot of a BJP tweet talking about the benefits of full statehood.

Now that you've reminded about Delhi, There's something the people of Delhi are still waiting for... FULL STATEHOOD!



Mind to deliver what you promised or was it just another JUMLA ? pic.twitter.com/ARmrJ2Fco6 - Aam Aadmi Party Delhi (@AAPDelhi) March 20, 2019

Meanwhile, AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday declared that there will be no alliance with Congress for the ensuing General elections.

Lok Sabha elections for all the seven seats in Delhi are scheduled to be conducted in a single phase on May 12.

The counting of the votes will be done on May 23.

