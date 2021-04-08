12 Test Covid Positive, Dehradun's Doon School Declared Restricted Zone

Uttarakhand government today declared Dehradun's Doon School a restricted zone.

The Uttarakhand government today declared Dehradun's Doon School a restricted zone after 12 Covid-19 positive cases were found.

District Magistrate of Dehradun Ashish Srivastav on Thursday said the entry and exit to and from the school are restricted and essential goods will be supplied here.

He further said that the coronavirus testings will be enhanced and besides Doon School, four more areas have been declared as restricted zones.

Uttarakhand reported 1,109 new COVID-19 positive cases including on Wednesday, taking the cumulative count to 1,04,711.