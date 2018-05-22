Dehradun Boy, 11, Complains About Mid-Day Meal, Beaten Up With Iron Rod

On Monday, when Rahul complained to the school principal Nasrin Bano about the quality of food being served, she thrashed him with an iron rod; after which, he fell unconscious, police said.
Rahul's friends brought him home and his parents rushed him to a hospital nearby.
His father, Dharmendra Paswan, has lodged a complaint at the Dalanwala police station and a probe has been initiated, the police added.
Rahul is undergoing treatment at the Coronation Hospital and the police said his condition is now stable.
The 11-year-old's relatives protested outside the school.
The school principal was suspended after preliminary investigations confirmed severe injuries to the child, Chief Education Officer of Dehradun, S B Joshi, said.