9 Killed In Arch Collapse At Tamil Nadu Power Plant, PM Announces Compensation

Nine migrant workers from Assam were killed when an under-construction coal handling enclosure collapsed at the Ennore supercritical power station on the outskirts of Chennai. The accident occurred inside the premises of a Special Economic Zone (SEZ), leaving one worker injured and under treatment.

Confirming the tragedy, Dr J Radhakrishnan, Chairman and Managing Director of TANGEDCO, told NDTV: "The grid fell on them from 45 feet high as they worked on a crane. It's a coal handling shed and work was on to build a cover."

The injured worker was rushed to Chennai's Stanley government hospital, situated around 15 kilometres from the accident site.

When asked whether the workers were provided safety equipment, Dr Radhakrishnan said: "Yes, they had complied with safety gear." He added that the injured worker is in stable condition and under treatment.

Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) officials were present at the site and authorities have started a probe into the cause of the accident.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakh for each of the families of the dead. Further, Rs 50,000 compensation was announced for those who sustained injuries.

Saddened by the mishap due to the collapse of a building in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. My thoughts are with the affected people and their families in this difficult hour. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured.



Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives. In a statement in Tamil, he said: "I was deeply pained to hear the news of nine workers from Assam losing their lives in the accident at the Ennore power plant construction site being executed by BHEL. I extend my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families."

MK Stalin also announced Rs 10 lakh compensation for the families of the victims and directed officials to ensure the bodies are transported to Assam. He has instructed Power Minister Sivasankar and senior TANGEDCO officials to personally supervise relief and recovery operations.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma offered his condolences and shared details about the workers from his state.

9 migrant workers from Assam have reportedly succumbed to death after falling down at a construction site at Minjur, Thiruvallur district, today while carrying out construction works for extension of North Chennai Thermal Power Station.



"9 migrant workers from Assam have reportedly succumbed to death after falling down at a construction site at Minjur, Thiruvallur district, today while carrying out construction works for extension of North Chennai Thermal Power Station.

"4 of the victims are from Karbi Anglong District and 5 from Hojai District. We are coordinating with authorities in Tamil Nadu to bring back their mortal remains at the earliest.

"The names of the victims are:

1. Sri Munna Kemprai

2. Sri Sorbojit Thausen

3. Sri Phaibit Fanglu

4. Sri Bidayum Porbosa

5. Sri Paban Sorong

6. Sri Prayanto Sorong,

7. Sri Suman Kharikap

8. Sri Dimaraj Thousen

9. Sri Dipak Raijung

"My deepest condolences to their families and well wishers," he wrote in a social media post.