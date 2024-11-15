Before Dehradun Crash That Killed 6 Friends, High-Speed Race With BMW

The accident reduced the car into a mangled wreck.

A party, a high-speed car chase and a grisly collision summarise the events that led to the death of six friends in Dehradun on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday. The Toyota Innova that was reduced to a mangled mess after the accident was allegedly racing with a BMW at a speed of more than 100 km/hour moments before it rammed a truck.

During the chase, the SUV with seven on board- all under 25 - approached the ONGC intersection but didn't slow down, according to sources. When the truck appeared on the road and was almost through the intersection, the car rear-ended it.

The police have yet to comment on the chase angle but they confirmed that the car was seen speeding in the last 500-700 meters before the accident.

The impact was such that it tore off the roof of the SUV and the heads of two of the victims. The others were found crushed inside the damaged cars with some body parts scattered around the road.

The victims were identified as Kunal Kukreja (23), Atul Agrawal (24), Rishabh Jain (24), Navya Goel (23), Kamakshi (20), and Guneet (19). The five of them were Dehradun residents. Kukreja was from Himachal Pradesh.

A few unverified videos showed the victims drinking. The only survivor of the accident, Siddhesh Agrawal (25), allegedly hosted the party to celebrate his new car. He has been admitted to the Synergy Hospital in the city and is in critical condition.

The bodies of the students and the injured were taken out by cutting the cars

The victims are said to be students of a private college.

The police are yet to ascertain where they were travelling to and if they were drunk.