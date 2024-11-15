The Last Few Hours Before 6 Dehradun Friends Died In Horrific Car Crash

It is not yet clear where the group had partied and where they were travelling to.

An after-party joyride proved to be the last for a group of friends in Uttarakhand's Dehradun as their car rear-ended a truck at a speed of 100 km/hour, resulting in the death of six of them. The accident took place on November 12 at the ONGC Chowk in the city.

According to media reports, the group was partying at an event hosted by one of the victims, Siddhesh Agrawal (25), who is the only one who survived the crash. He was reportedly celebrating his new car.

Videos of them drinking during the party have gone viral on social media. However, they cannot be verified as of yet.

As the night went by, they hit the road, possibly in Siddhesh's new car, a Toyota Innova, as the vehicle reportedly did not have any number plate.

Around 1:30 am, they collided with a truck. The impact of the collision was so strong that the vehicle's roof tore off and left the car in a mangled wreck.

A disturbing video of the incident has surfaced which shows that the horrific incident led to the decapitation of the victims' bodies. The visuals show one of the victim's head ripped off, while another person's body can be seen twisted inside the crushed car. Several body parts of the victims were also seen scattered around.

The victims were identified as Kunal Kukreja (23), Atul Agrawal (24), Rishabh Jain (24), Navya Goel (23), Kamakshi (20), and Guneet (19). All of them hail from Dehradun, except Kukreja, who hails from Himachal Pradesh.

It is not yet clear where the group had partied and where they were travelling to, the police said.

Whether the person driving was drunk or not is also yet to be ascertained, police added.

