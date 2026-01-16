Defence Procurement Board Approves Proposal To Acquire 114 Rafale Jets

In a key booster for India's defence capabilities, the Defence Procurement Board (DPB) on Friday approved the proposal to acquire 114 Rafale fighter jets from French aviation manufacturer Dassault.

According to defence sources, the proposal will now be taken up for clearance at the next Defence Acquisition Council (DAC), headed by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

Sources further stated that the Cabinet Committee on Security, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is likely to give the final approval.

Last year, the Indian Air Force had made a formal proposal to the Defence Ministry, seeking 114 more Rafale fighter jets.

According to sources, India and France may sign the final agreement on 114 fighter jets as soon as next month.

In April last year, India signed a landmark Rs 63,000 crore deal with France to buy 26 Rafale-Marine fighter jets to give added punch to the Indian Navy.

The procurement will proceed under an Inter-Governmental Agreement, ensuring direct deliveries without any intermediaries. The deal has been signed for 22 single-seater jets and four twin-seater trainers, with deliveries expected to be completed by 2031.

In June, Dassault Aviation and Tata Advanced Systems Limited signed four production transfer agreements to manufacture the Rafale fighter aircraft fuselage in India, marking a significant step forward in strengthening the country's aerospace manufacturing capabilities and supporting global supply chains.

The first fuselage sections are expected to roll off the assembly line in FY2028, with the facility expected to deliver up to two complete fuselages per month.

Tata Advanced Systems will set up a cutting-edge production facility in Hyderabad for the manufacture of key structural sections of the Rafale, including the lateral shells of the rear fuselage, the complete rear section, the central fuselage, and the front section.

