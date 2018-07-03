Defence Ministry Approves Construction Of 17 New Baffle Firing Ranges

The baffle ranges will prevent casualties without affecting the training requirements. (Representational)

The Defence Ministry has approved construction of 17 new baffle firing ranges at military stations, cantonments and training establishments at an approximate cost of Rs 238 crore, an official statement said.



The move will add seven ranges to the Southern Command, three to the Eastern Command, two to the Northern Command and one each to the South Western and Central Commands, it said, adding that the 17 new baffle ranges will be in addition to the 60 firing ranges existing all over the country.



Baffle firing ranges are covered shooting practice areas which prevent possible accidents due to stray bullet injuries.



The possibility of such accidents has increased manifold in recent times due to growth of civilian population around the cantonments.



