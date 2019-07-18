Defence Minister Rajnath Singh To Visit Kargil On July 20

Rajnath Singh will pay tributes to martyrs of Kargil War

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will visit Kargil on July 20 to pay tributes to martyrs who laid down their lives in the Kargil War.

On July 14, a "Victory Flame" was lit by defence minister at the National War Memorial in Delhi, which will reach Drass in Jammu and Kashmir on July 26 to commemorate India's victory over Pakistan in the Kargil conflict.

The flame would traverse through 11 towns and cities and finally culminate at Drass where it will be merged with the eternal flame at the Kargil War Memorial.

"I pay tribute to our soldiers who gave their life for the country. I also pay respect to the family members of those soldiers," Rajnath Singh had said earlier.

The event was attended by Army Chief General Bipin Rawat, Northern Army Commander Lt. Gen Ranbir Singh and several senior officers.

It is the 20th anniversary of Kargil War and it is being celebrated in a grand manner by the Army with a view to rekindle the pride and valour of all the soldiers who took part in Operation Vijay.

