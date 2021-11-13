Rajnath Singh Inaugurates 1st Private Sector Defence Manufacturing Facility

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurates first private sector defence manufacturing facility.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday inaugurated the first operationalised private sector defence manufacturing facility in the Uttar Pradesh Defence Industrial Corridor (UPDIC) and termed it as a “shining example” of strong public-private partnership.

The facility, run by Aerolloy technologies will manufacture parts of engines for aircraft and helicopters, structural parts for aircraft, drones and UAVs, submarines, ultra-light artillery guns, and space launch vehicles among others, an official statement issued said.

Inaugurated the first operationalised private sector defence sector defence manufacturing facility in UP Defence Corridor.



Also, laid the foundation stone for an integrated Metal Manufacturing Facility under PTC industries for aerospace applications.https://t.co/IDll4qaV3wpic.twitter.com/h3Qt6hG8ZF — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) November 13, 2021

The minister also laid the foundation stone for an integrated metal manufacturing facility that will produce key raw materials in titanium and other exotic alloys for aerospace applications.

This plant will significantly reduce the country's dependence on imports for all platforms which require titanium and nickel super alloys and help in building a strong and 'Atma Nirbhar Bharat.'

Speaking on the occasion, Mr Singh applauded the PTC Industries Limited, which is behind both the projects, and said it is an example of how in today's competitive environment, a company can be successful through adoption of technology.

These two units will prove to be major milestones in the path of self-reliance in defence in the times to come, he said, adding that UPDIC and the units are a result of the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for an 'Atma Nirbhar Bharat'.

Recalling the significance attached to industries by great stalwarts of the nation like Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar, Madan Mohan Malviya, Subhas Chandra Bose, and Veer Savarkar, he said the inauguration of the unit is a shining example of the strong public-private partnership.

“The government is taking forward the vision of former prime minister late Atal Bihari Vajpayee who believed in the continuous and increased private sector participation for the development of the nation," Mr Singh said.

Emphasising on the need for continuous modernisation of armed forces in the rapidly changing global security environment, he said public and private sectors, academia, and research and development organisations provide solutions to these problems.

“The Indian defence industry has the potential to develop quality and cost-effective equipment which will not only bolster national security, but export the military hardware to the world. Companies like PTC Industries Limited can play an important role in this,” he said.

Reaffirming the government's resolve of 'Make in India and Make for the World', Mr Singh listed out a series of measures undertaken to achieve self-reliance in defence, including earmarking around 64 per cent of its modernisation funds under capital acquisition budget for 2021-22 for procurement from domestic companies; notifying two positive lists of over 200 items to increase exports and Defence Acquisition Procedure 2020, setting up of Defence Industrial Corridors in Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu; free Transfer of Technology of DRDO and Innovation for Defence Excellence (iDEX) initiative.

The minister said all efforts are being made to provide a suitable growth environment to the private sector.

“We have opened up opportunities to build a mega defence programme, including fighter aircraft, helicopters, tanks and submarines through a strategic partnership model which will help our private companies grow in stature and become global giants in the times to come,” he said.

“Recently, a Rs 22,000 crore contract was signed for transport plane 'C-295'. Most of these planes will be made in India in collaboration with our industry," he said.

Mr Singh said as the nation is currently celebrating 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav', it is an opportunity to give a fresh impetus to our resolve to make in India and make for the world. He noted that the armed forces have also supported the drive for 'Atma Nirbharta' in defence. Singh stated that all these initiatives by the government have resulted in an increase in the number of contracts being awarded to the indigenous defence industry.

This includes the recent LCA Tejas contract of about Rs 50,000 crore given to Hindustan Aeronautics Limited.

He stressed that from prioritising procurement from Indian-IDMM (Indigenously Designed, Developed and Manufactured) categories to supporting R&D, the government is striving to harness technology through active engagement with industry, academia, technology providers, equipment manufacturers, and quality controllers.

Underlining that the steps undertaken by the government have started to bear fruit, he said, “In the last seven years, our defence exports have crossed the mark of Rs 38,000 crore and more than 10,000 SMEs have joined in the defence sector. Research and development, startup, innovation and employment have also increased as a result of these policies.”

Speaking on Uttar Pradesh and UPDIC, Mr Singh applauded Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and the state government for undertaking important reforms to incentivise investment in the state.

He expressed confidence that private sector companies will invest in Uttar Pradesh and the state government will provide all possible support to them. He said such investments will mean that the people of Uttar Pradesh no longer have to leave their homes in search of employment.

Mr Singh exhorted the private industry to carry out in-house R&D or with academia, making full use of the government's policies and stay ahead in the race of development of state-of-the-art technology.

He also urged them to make the local community a partner in their success by adopting local ITI, apprenticeship programmes, schools and hospitals.

The defence minister also expressed confidence of increased investments by private companies in the near future and hoped that the city of Lucknow and the state of Uttar Pradesh will make a mark in the manufacturing domain of defence and aerospace sector.