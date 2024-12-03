'Deeply Saddened': Kannada Actress Shobitha Shivanna's Uncle Expresses Grief Over Her Death

The authorities are currently investigating the case. (File)

Kannada cinema and television actress Shobitha Shivanna was found dead at her apartment. As per police, she allegedly died by suicide at her residence in Kondapur under the Gachibowli police station area in Hyderabad yesterday.

Her demise has come as a complete shock to the family. Her uncle Buchi Reddy expressed grief over her demise.

"My family is deeply saddened by Sobitha's demise. She was like a daughter to me. We have been in complete depression since yesterday and are unable to speak to anyone. Only God knows why she made such a decision we are not aware..."

Her remains were handed over to her family members after the PME at the Osmania Hospital in Hyderabad. Reportedly the remains were taken to the Sakleshpuram village in Bangalore for final rites.

Shobitha had worked in several popular films, including Eradondla Mooru, ATM: Attempt to Murder, Ondh Kathe Hella, Jackpot, and Vandana. She was also a regular in TV serials such as Gaalipata, Mangala Gowri, Kogile, Brahmagantu, Krishna Rukmini,

