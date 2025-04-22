"Deeply Saddened": Israel Foreign Minister On J&K Terror Attack On Tourists

Israel on Tuesday said it was "deeply saddened" by the terror attack on tourists in Jammu & Kashmir, saying it stands united with India in the fight against terror.

In a post on X, Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar also said that his thoughts are with the victims and their families.

"Deeply saddened by the heinous terror attack on tourists in #Pahalgam, Jammu & Kashmir. Our thoughts are with the victims and their families. Israel stands united with India in the fight against terror," he said.

Multiple tourists were feared killed and at least 20 injured when terrorists opened fire in a picturesque meadow near Kashmir's Pahalgam town. The death count could be more than 20, a high-ranking Indian official indicated without getting into details.

The attack came during US Vice President J D Vance's maiden visit to India.

