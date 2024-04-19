'Deepfake Se Bacho': Ranveer Singh After Deepfake Video Goes Viral

The video was made with Ranveer Singh's artificial intelligence voice clone (File)

After actor Aamir Khan flagged a deepfake video of him - a purported election pitch for a certain political party, actor Ranveer Singh has also fallen prey to the menace sweeping the industry.

On his Instagram story, Ranveer Singh wrote, "Deepfake se bacho doston (Friends, beware of deepfakes)."

The actor's video recently surfaced online and purportedly showed him voicing his political views.

However, the video was made with Mr Singh's artificial intelligence voice clone.

While the video - an interview he gave during his recent Varanasi visit - is genuine, the audio was generated with an AI-enabled voice clone.

The actor recently walked an open-air fashion show by the Ganga in Varanasi as the showstopper for fashion designer Manish Malhotra.

During his visit to the ancient city, Ranveer Singh spoke highly of the changes that have come about in terms of the public infrastructure overhaul while also sharing his 'divine' experience.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranveer Singh will be seen reprising his role of Simmba in Rohit Shetty's cop drama 'Singham Again', which also stars Deepika Padukone, Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Mr Singh will also headline Farhan Akhtar's 'Don 3' that will be released next year.