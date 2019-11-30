Deepak Talwar's Aide Yasmeen Kapoor Chargesheeted In Aviation Scam Case

Yasmeen Kapoor is allegedly a close aide of corporate lobbyist Deepak Talwar

The Enforcement Directorate on Saturday filed a chargesheet against corporate lobbyist Deepak Talwar's close aide Yasmeen Kapoor and others in connection with aviation scam case.

Enforcement Directorate has filed the supplementary charge sheet which named Yasmeen Kapoor, Deepak Talwar and others including some firms' names.

Special CBI judge Anuradha Shukla Bhardwaj took cognizance of the charge sheet and slated the matter to January 7 for scrutiny of the documents.

Both Yasmeen Kapoor and Deepak Talwar are currently in judicial custody. ED had arrested Yasmeen Kapoor in the case pertaining to the dispersal of profit-making routes of Air India to private airlines. She is also accused in another case of an alleged violation of foreign exchange rules by an NGO ''Advantage India''.

The same court had earlier cancelled her anticipatory bail granted to Yasmeen Kapoor, after ED's submission that the accused was ''misusing'' the bail granted by the court. Yasmeen Kapoor was granted anticipatory bail by the court on March 22.

Deepak Talwar was extradited by Dubai authorities along with Dubai-based businessman Rajeev Saxena earlier this year.

ED has alleged that Deepak Talwar was involved in cases related to corporate lobbying.

The lobbyist had allegedly received payments to the tune of Rs 272 crore during 2008-09 from private international airlines in lieu of securing favourable traffic rights using his contacts, due to which Air India had allegedly suffered huge losses.

Deepak Talwar was charged by the ED and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in criminal cases of alleged corruption.