Deepak Kochhar, ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar's Husband, Gets I-T Notice In Videocon Loan Case Deepak Kochhar has been asked to furnish details of his personal finances, Income Tax Returns (ITRs) for the last few years

Share EMAIL PRINT The CBI had questioned a few ICICI bank officials as part of a preliminary enquiry New Delhi: The Income Tax Department has issued a notice to Deepak Kochhar, husband of ICICI bank MD and CEO Chanda Kochhar, in connection with its tax evasion probe in the Videocon bank loan case, officials said.



They said the notice has been issued, under section 131 (power regarding discovery, production of evidence) of the I-T Act, to Deepak Kochhar in his capacity as the Managing Director (MD) of the firm NuPower Renewables.



He has been asked, they said, to furnish details of his personal finances, Income Tax Returns (ITRs) for the last few years and business transactions with the firm apart from other financial details of the company.



The department has also sent a detailed questionnaire, seeking details of the firm's operations, to be answered by him.



The tax department has launched a probe into the finances of the company and those associated with it, the officials said.



Few more notices have been sent to the people associated with the firm and based on their replies, further action will be taken, they said.



In a related development, the CBI officials said that



The CBI had questioned a few ICICI bank officials as part of a preliminary enquiry to find out if any quid pro quo was involved in the bank issuing a Rs 3,250 crore loan to the Videocon Group in 2012.



The loan had recently made news after reports questioned it and linked it to a possible quid pro quo that



The CBI enquiry had named Venugopal Dhoot, Deepak Kochhar and unidentified others, officials said.



A preliminary enquiry (PE) is a precursor before the agency lodges an FIR to probe criminal charges on the basis of evidence collected during the former exercise.



Last week, the



The board had also reviewed the banks internal processes for credit approval and found them robust, the private sector lender had said in a statement.



With regard to loans to the Videocon group, the board had said the banks current exposure is part of a syndicated consortium arrangement.



"ICICI Bank was not the lead bank for this consortium and the bank only sanctioned its share of facilities aggregating approximately Rs 3,250 crore which was less than 10 per cent of the total consortium facility in April 2012," it had said.



The bank had clarified that none of the investors of NuPower Renewables are borrowers of ICICI Bank.



