Deep Depression Over Arabian Sea May Intensify Into Cyclonic Storm: Weather Office

It is likely to concentrate into a Depression during next 24 hours. (Representational)

The deep depression over the Southwest Arabian Sea is about 660 km south-southeast of Socotra, Yemen, and is very likely to intensify into a Cyclonic Storm during the next 12 hours, said India Meteorological Department (IMD) today.

"The Deep Depression over Southwest Arabian Sea moved north-northwestwards with a speed of 8 kmph in the past 6 hours and lay centred over the Southwest Arabian Sea, about 660 km south-southeast of Socotra (Yemen) and 900 km southeast of Bosaso (Somalia)," IMD said in its weather forecast.

Adding that the depression remained practically stationary over the same region, the agency said: "It is very likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm during the next 24 hours. It is very likely to move north-northwestwards for some more time and then recurve west-southwestwards towards Somalia coast during the next 4 days."

"The well-marked Low-Pressure Area over the Southeast Arabian Sea and adjoining areas of East-central Arabian Sea and Lakshadweep area persists. It is likely to concentrate into a Depression during the next 24 hours," IMD said.

IMD also advised fishermen not to venture out in the Southwest Arabian sea and along and off Somalia coast, southeast Arabian sea and adjoining areas of the east-central Arabian Sea and Lakshadweep area, along and off Kerala-Karnataka-Maharashtra-Goa coasts.