Pakistan Approaches US To Construct Port On Arabian Sea: Report

Advisers to Pakistani army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir have approached US officials with an offer to build and run a port on the Arabian Sea, the Financial Times reported on Friday, citing a plan seen by the newspaper.

The plan envisages American investors building and operating a terminal to access Pakistan's critical minerals in the town of Pasni, according to the FT. Pasni is a port town in Gwadar District in the province of Balochistan, which borders Afghanistan and Iran.

The move comes after Munir, along with Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, held a meeting with US President Donald Trump at the White House in September. In that meeting, Sharif sought investment from US companies in the agriculture, technology, mining and energy sectors for investment.

According to the FT, the offer was floated with some US officials, and was shared with Munir ahead of a meeting with Trump in the White House late last month.

The blueprint excludes the use of the port for US military bases, and instead aims to attract development finance for a rail network linking the port to mineral-rich western provinces, the FT report added.

Reuters could not immediately verify the report. The US State Department, White House, and Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The Pakistani Army could not immediately be reached.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)