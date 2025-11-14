Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World

1 Injured As Part Of Under-Construction Jetty Collapses In Gujarat

A boat of the Okha marine police and an ambulance boat stationed nearby responded immediately for rescue operations, he added.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
1 Injured As Part Of Under-Construction Jetty Collapses In Gujarat
This comes nearly a year after a crane collapse at Okha jetty killed three people. (Representational)
Devbhumi Dwarka:

A worker was injured and several others rescued on Thursday after a part of an under-construction jetty collapsed in the Arabian Sea off Okha in Gujarat's Devbhumi Dwarka district, a police official said.

One of the four pillars of a floating jetty at the site of an under-construction jetty of the Gujarat Maritime Board collapsed, Okha marine police station sub-inspector RR Jaru said.

"Around 10-12 workers jumped into the sea, and all except one escaped unhurt. One worker rescued from the sea had to be hospitalised. He is undergoing treatment," he said.

A boat of the Okha marine police and an ambulance boat stationed nearby responded immediately for rescue operations, he added.

This comes nearly a year after a crane collapse at Okha jetty killed three people.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Devbhumi Dwarka District, Arabian Sea
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com