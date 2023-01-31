'Decisions Taken In National Interest Put India In Better Place': President

My government is of the clear opinion that corruption is the biggest enemy of democracy," she said.

Underlining the role of political stability in the country's development, President Droupadi Murmu today said that India is in a better position as compared to other countries due to the decisions taken in the national interest by the central government.

Addressing a joint sitting of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha in Parliament today President Murmu said, "The benefit of a stable and decisive government is being reaped by us against the biggest crisis in 100 years and in tackling the situation that arose after it. Wherever there is political instability anywhere in the world, those countries are surrounded by a massive crisis. But due to the decisions my government took in the national interest, India is in a better position as compared to other countries."

The President noted that 'Garibi hatao' in not just a slogan anymore, but the government is working to have a permanent solution to the problems of the poor and empowering them.

"About 11 crore families have been connected with piped water supply in three years under the Jal Jeevan Mission. Poor families are getting the maximum benefit from this," she said.

President Murmu listed the work done by the government and said that the government has worked for every section of society without any discrimination.

"As a result of the efforts of my government in the last few years, many basic facilities have either reached 100 per cent population or are very close to that target," she said.

"With complete transparency, more than Rs 27 lakh crores have been provided to crores of people. A World Bank report states that with such schemes and systems, India was able to save crores of people from dropping below the poverty line during COVID," the President said.

Describing corruption as the biggest enemy of democracy and social justice, President Murmu said that the government has taken steps to curb it.

"My government is of the clear opinion that corruption is the biggest enemy of democracy and social justice. To seize the property of fugitive economic offenders, my government passed the Fugitive Economic Offenders Act," she said.

"My government has awakened the aspirations of the Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Other Backward Classes. Now that basic facilities are reaching them, these people are able to see new dreams," the President added.

This is President Murmu's first budget session speech since assuming office last year. Earlier today, the President arrived in a ceremonial escort to Parliament to address the joint session at the start of the Budget session.

Meanwhile, addressing reporters outside Parliament before the start of the budget session, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "Our Finance Minister will present one more Budget before the country tomorrow. In today's global circumstances, not only India but the entire world is looking at India's budget. Amid the unstable global economic situation, India's Budget will attempt to meet the hopes and aspirations of the common citizens. I firmly believe that Nirmala Sitharaman will make all efforts to meet those aspirations."

The budget session of Parliament that commenced today will take place in 27 sittings till April 6 with a month-long recess to examine the budget papers.

The first part of the session will conclude on February 13. Parliament will reconvene on March 12 for the second part of the Budget Session and will conclude on April 6.

