'Dragged Out Of Bus, Beaten': Student Who Allegedly Heckled Babul Supriyo

Babul Supriyo was heckled by a group of students last month at Jadavpur University.

Ten people have been arrested in Bengal for allegedly assaulting a student who heckled Union minister Babul Supriyo at Jadavpur University last month, the police said today.

Debanjan Ballav, who has been in the eye of storm over the episode, claimed that he and his girlfriend were dragged out of a bus and assaulted by the ABVP activists near Burdwan on Wednesday.

"We have arrested 10 people after his complaint The matter is being investigated," East Midnapore Superintendent of Police Bhaskar Mukherjee told news agency PTI.

ABVP said the student's allegations were "baseless and politically motivated".

Babul Supriyo was shown black flags and heckled by a group of students last month at Jadavpur University, where he had gone to address a seminar organised by the ABVP.

The next day the, Union minister tweeted a picture of the student pulling him by his hair during the scuffle.

The student's mother had appealed to Babul Supriyo not to harm her son's career and the minister assured him of the same. He had refused to apologise to Babul Supriyo, claiming that he had was only defending himself.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.