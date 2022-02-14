'Dear KCR Garu, Here's Evidence': Assam's Himanta Sarma On Surgical Strikes

Telangana's KCR said, "BJP makes false propaganda that's why people are asking for proof".

The political sparring between Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and his Assam counterpart Himanta Biswa Sarma continued today, with the BJP Chief Minister presenting "videographic evidence" of the surgical strike. Congress's Rahul Gandhi's comments, demanding evidence of the surgical strike from the Centre, had snowballed as Mr Rao came out in his support.

Today, Mr Sarma posted a video on Koo, captioned: "Dear KCR garu, here is the videographic evidence of the surgical strike by our brave army. In spite of this you question the valor of our Armed forces and insult them. Why are you so desperate to attack and malign our Army? New India will not tolerate insults against our Army."

Mr Gandhi had demanding that the Centre present proof of India's surgical strike in Pakistan in 2016 and airstrike in 2019.

"There is nothing wrong with Rahul Gandhi asking for proof of surgical strike. What was wrong?" Mr Rao said at a press conference yesterday.

"Even now I'm asking... Let the government of India show (proof). It is their responsibility. There are apprehensions among people... BJP makes false propaganda that's why people are asking for proof... and in a democracy... you are not a monarch, not a king," he had added.

The Telangana Chief Minister had also added that Mr Sarma should apologise for his remarks that appeared to question Mr Gandhi's parentage.

At a rally in Uttarakhand, Mr Sarma -- who joined the BJP after years in the Congress -- had hit back at Mr Gandhi for demanding proof of surgical strikes. The Wayanad MP had no right to demand proof from the Army, he had said.

Then he had added: "He seeks proof from our Army of the surgical strike, did we ever ask you for proof of whether you are Rajiv Gandhi's son or not? What right do you have to demand proof from my Army?"

"PM Modi ji, is this the 'sanskaar' (etiquettes) or our Hindu ritual to question an MP about the identity of his father," Mr Rao had said.

Pointing out that this was done by a BJP Chief Minister, Mr Rao had added, "My head hangs in shame… This is not a good thing for the country".