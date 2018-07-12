Deaf And Mute Man Made Video Calls To Women Posing Naked, Arrested

The man admitted to the police on questioning that he made obscene video calls (Representational)

A 27-year-old man, suffering from speech and hearing impairment, was arrested on Wednesday by the city police for allegedly making video calls to two women, posing nude.

Like the accused, the women who lodged their complainant were also reported deaf and mute.

Amol Gaikwad, who works in a hotel, was arrested from Ahmednagar district of Maharashtra, said Jitendra Singh, Superintendent of Police, Indore Cyber Cell.

Two hearing - and speech - impaired women had lodged a complaint last month that an unidentified man, posing naked with a mask on the face, was making video calls to them through WhatsApp and Emoji applications.

"We zeroed in on Amol Gaikwad and with the help of sign language experts, questioned him," the SP said.

He admitted to have made obscene video calls to the complainants after getting their numbers from a WhatsApp group comprising of mute and deaf persons, Mr Singh said.

Amol Gaikwad has been arrested under relevant sections of the IPC and Information Technology Act, and further probe is on, the SP said.