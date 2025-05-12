Australian Man Calls Bengaluru Slang "Pointless" In Viral Video, Internet Reacts

Quick Reads Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. A lighthearted video featuring an Australian man and Bengaluru woman went viral. The clip shows the man struggling as he tries to make sense of the slang. The tongue-in-cheek face-off has struck a chord online

A lighthearted video capturing a playful exchange between an Australian man and a Bengaluru woman has taken the internet by storm, sparking a spirited debate over the quirks of the city's beloved slang.

Shared by Instagram user Aashmika Varma, the now-viral clip shows the Aussie visitor struggling - and laughing - as he tries to make sense of Bengaluru's unique phrases. The banter begins when the woman asks for his thoughts on Bengaluru slang. His blunt reply? "They are arbitrary, pointless, and made up. It doesn't come from anywhere."

Feigning shock, the woman urges him to explain further. As the conversation unfolds, another participant flips the question back at him, asking about Australian slang. The man defends his turf, saying, "Australian slang derives from somewhere."

But the Bengaluru woman isn't backing down. She fires off classic local phrases like, "Yaa, Enthu Cutlet!", leaving the Australian visibly puzzled. "Why cutlet? What is that?" he asks, baffled.

The friendly clash continues with more Bengaluru gems. When she says, "Let's put scene," he shoots back, "That doesn't make any scene. This is so dumb." Yet, even as he calls the slang "stupid," he insists, "Nah, I love Bengaluru."

The tongue-in-cheek face-off has struck a chord online, with many Bengalureans jumping into the comments to defend their city's lingo and explain the meaning behind the playful phrases. The video has quickly gone viral, with users celebrating the humour and cultural quirks that make Bengaluru slang so iconic.

A user wrote, "'Enthu Cutlet' came out of Indian coffee house (originally on MG Road)which served the best cutlets, and people were enthusiastic about eating one. This eagerness to visit ICH again and again gave rise to Enthu cutlet. The other is a translation. One of my professor's once said, 'I'm delayed because I went to my son's school to tie his fees.'"

Another user commented, "'Let's put scene' is a literal translation of the local language Kannada 'Ond Scene haakda/haakona'"

"feeling attacked," the third user wrote.