Deadly Poonch Encounter In Jammu And Kashmir Enters Day 9

A protracted operation to flush out terrorists in dense forests of Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district has entered 9th day, making it one of the deadliest encounters for India's military in the region.

Nine soldiers, including two Junior Commissioned Officers or JCOs, have been killed in the line of duty, fighting these terrorists since last Monday. It is unclear if any of the terrorists have been killed since no bodies have been found yet.



Army chief General MM Naravane is on a two-day visit of Jammu region during which he will visit the forward areas along the Line of Control where security forces are trying to end the fierce battle with terrorists, who, sources say, are trained by Pakistani commandos.



Home Minister Amit shah is also likely to visit Jammu and Kashmir on October 22.



The fighting in the 8-9 km stretch of thick forest has continued despite a massive combing operation, a tight cordon and intense shelling.



The fact that this group of terrorists has been able to inflict such heavy casualties while managing to evade thousands of security forces for nine days suggests they were trained by Pakistani military, said sources in the army and the local police.